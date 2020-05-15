ANTHRAX Announces Virtual Classrooms, Quarantine T-Shirts

Anthrax's Charlie Benante, Frank Bello, Scott Ian and Jonathan Donais will be helming their own virtual classrooms that will offer programs in songwriting, guitar, bass, drums and Q&A sessions, all via the Topeka Live platform. Scott will offer a "Guitar Session," a "Songwriting Session," and a "20 Questions Session;" Frank will present a "Bass Clinic, " a "Songwriting Session," and a "20 Questions Session;" Charlie's curriculum will encompass a "Drum Session" and a "Songwriting Clinic;" and Jonathan will present a "Guitar Clinic." For more information on these virtual classrooms and to register, please use these links: Scott Ian’s Classrooms, Frank Bello’s Classrooms, Charlie Benante’s Classrooms, Jon Donais’ Classrooms.

The thrashers have also announced a brand new line of merchandise, "The Quarantine Drop," that consists of two limited edition t-shirts: the quarantine masked Not-Man on the front with "Stop Spreading the Disease: Stay the F*ck Home" on the back, and the "State of Quarantine" shirt featuring the album cover art. But wait, there's more: shipping with each order for the next 72 hours only (ends Monday at 11:59AM ET), the band will include a free Anthrax quarantine mask. The band will be donating a portion of all proceeds to Direct Relief, an organization that helps equip doctors and nurses in 80+ countries and 50 U.S. states with life-saving medial resources to care for the world's most vulnerable people. Log on to Shop Anthrax to place your order.