ANTHRAX Announces Wardance NYC Beer Crawl

New York's born-and-bred thrash-masters Anthrax will celebrate the release of the band's very own craft beer, Wardance, on Tuesday, March 28th with a New York City "beer crawl" that will begin at 6 PM at Daddy-O on Bedford Street in the West Village. Band members, along with Chuck Williamson, owner and head brewer of Butternuts Beer & Ale Brewery, will be on hand over the course of the evening at five different NYC bars to drink a few pints of the pale ale and celebrate with all in attendance.

Entry into all five locations is free and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis with a no-host bar. Those interested should use this link to RSVP.

The complete schedule for Anthrax's Wardance NYC beer crawl is as follows:

6 - 7 PM - Daddy-O - 44 Bedford Street

7:30 - 8:30 PM - Half Pint - 76 W. 3rd Street

9:10 - 10:10 PM - One Mile House - 10 Delancey Street

10:30 - 11:30 PM - Top Hops - 94 Orchard Street ***

11:45 - ?? - RMP Bar After Party - 266 Broome Street

*** Will have Wardance available in 6-packs of cans to go

Last year, the members of Anthrax were hanging out at Daddy-O and mentioned to owner Phil Casacelli how they'd love to have their own brand of beer. Casacelli, a long-time fan of upstate New York's Butternuts Beer & Ale Brewery, made a call to Williamson, a metalhead and a big Anthrax fan, and everything started to fall into place for what would become Anthrax's own craft beer Wardance. The band was involved in the development of the pale ale and wanted a distinct taste that not only they liked, but that their fans would like as well.

Anthrax kicks off Killthrax, their co-headline tour with Killswitch Engage on Wednesday, March 29th at the Wellmont Theatre in Montclair, NJ. The full itinerary is below.

Tour dates:

March

29 - The Wellmont Theatre - Montclair, NJ *&

30 - Express Live - Columbus, OH **&

31 - Arcada Theater - St. Charles, IL (Anthrax only)

31 - The International - Knoxville, TN (KsE only) &

April

1 - Little River Casino - Manistee, MI (Anthrax only)

1 - Norva - Norfolk, VA (KsE only) &

3 - The Fillmore - ilver Springs, MD &

4 - The Dome - Wallingford, CT *&

5 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA *&

7 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI *&

8 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI ** &

9 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA *&

11 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC **#

12 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA **#

13 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL *#

15 - Texas Independence Festival - Austin, TX **#

16 - Boggus Ford Events Center - Pharr, TX **#

17 - House of Blues - Houston, TX *#

18 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX **#

20 - The Marquee - Phoenix, AZ *#

22 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA **#

23 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA **#

25 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA *#

26 - Roseland Theatre - Portland, OR **#

28 - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO *#

29 - Sokol Auditorium - Omaha, NE **#

30 - Midland Theatre - Kansas City, MO *#

May

1 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO **#

3 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON **#

5 - Paramount Theatre - Huntington, NY **#

6 - Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, NY *#

7 - House of Blues - Boston, MA *#

* - KsE closes

** - Anthrax closes

& - featuring Jasta

# - featuring Code Orange

(Photo - Leon Neal)