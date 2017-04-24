ANTHRAX - Audience Video Of "Evil Twin", "March Of The SOD" Live In San Fran

Fan-filmed video of Anthrax performing "Evil Twin" and "March Of The SOD" at The Fillmore in San Francisco, California on April 23rd can be enjoyed below.

Remaining dates for KillThrax, the Anthrax/Killswitch Engage co-headline tour, are listed below.

Tour dates:

April

25 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA *#

26 - Roseland Theatre - Portland, OR **#

28 - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO *#

29 - Sokol Auditorium - Omaha, NE **#

30 - Midland Theatre - Kansas City, MO *#

May

1 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO **#

3 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON **#

5 - Paramount Theatre - Huntington, NY **#

6 - Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, NY *#

7 - House of Blues - Boston, MA *#

* - KsE closes

** - Anthrax closes

& - featuring Jasta

# - featuring Code Orange