October 2, 2019, 15 minutes ago

ANTHRAX Bassist FRANK BELLO Gives In-Depth Tour Of His Rig; Video

In this new video from Sweetwater, Anthrax's Frank Bello gives Nick Bowcott a tour of his bass rig:

More Anthrax/Sweetwater videos follow:

Nick Bowcott meets up with Jon Donais for an in-depth tour of his guitar rig:

Nick D'Virgilio joins Joey Belladonna for insights on their live performances from a singer's perspective:

Nick D'Virgilio joined drummer Charlie Banante for an inside look at his drum rig:

Nick Bowcott joined Scott Ian for an in-depth tour of his travel rig:

Anthrax performs next on October 4 at Rock In Rio 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Find the band's tour itinerary here.



