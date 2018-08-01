ANTHRAX Bassist FRANK BELLO - "I Don't Think This Will Be The End Of The Road For SLAYER"

The Post-Journal recently spoke with Anthrax bassist Frank Bello about the band's long career and their current support tour with Slayer. Following is an excerpt from the story.

Anthrax has been on tour with Slayer many times in the past, but this one is the last time, according to the guys in Slayer. Bello said he and his bandmates have great seats to see the whole thing.

“We have toured a lot with these guys and we are lucky and fortunate to be on this tour,” he said. “Despite what it is called, I don’t think this will be the end of the road for Slayer. Slayer is a way of life, not just a band.”

Thrash metal is a hard and fast music that takes a lot of energy. Bello says he has a way to deal with it relaxation and he knows just how to deal with it.

“Well, I like to spend time with my family. I have a son that I like to spend as much time as possible with,” he said. “It’s about family.”

Jason Rockman at Montreal's CHOM 97.7 recently spoke with Rob Zombie, who echoed Bello's thoughts on Slayer's impending retirement:

"They think they want to be home. After two years they're gonna be back on the road because that's what we're all built for."

Hellfest 2019, set to take place from June 21st - 23rd in Clisson, France will feature the final French performance by metal legends Slayer.

Says bassist/vocalist Tom Araya: "We will be playing our last French show ever at Hellfest next summer. So be there!

Guitarist Kerry King adds: "Next year at Hellfest we will be doing our last ever performance in France. I expect to see you all there. Send us off with shots, beers, horns... whatever you've got." Back in January, Slayer announced that it would do one last concert tour around the globe to thank their fans for all of their support over the years, for making the last three-and-a-half decades so packed with good times and unforgettable experiences, and then move on.

2018 dates for Slayer's final world tour are listed below.

