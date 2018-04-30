ANTHRAX Bassist FRANK BELLO - "I Hope That SLAYER Will Want To Do One-Off Shows"; Video Interview

Anthrax bassist Frank Bello recently sat down for an interview with Pure Grain Audio, which can be viewed below. The chat began with his band's role in the upcoming run of final Slayer shows, an excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

On Slayer "packing it in" after one "final" tour:

Frank: "For me, I don't feel like that. The 'packing in,' that's very… it's a definite thing. I don't see Slayer ever really going away. I'm sure they're gonna be doing one-offs. I don't see that happening. Look, they're my friends. They're too good to let that happen, quite honestly. You need a break. Touring is not as easy as you think it is. When you're away from your family… I'll be away from my kid for six weeks right now. I make my son breakfast, my wife goes to work, I do his homework with him. Now that whole thing at home has to be turned over. So it's not an easy life to leave for a long amount of time. So that gets to you after a while. And sometimes you just wanna be home. But you also have to play. So it's a hard balance. But we're very fortunate — thank God! — we're able to do this for a living. But there is another side to it that's not so easy.

So I hope that Slayer will want to do one-off shows at least — just 'cause Slayer rules and they're my friends and all that stuff. And I wanna play with them, quite honestly. So I am looking forward to that tour (featuring Anthrax as one of the support bands). That's gonna be a big celebration. Because that backstage — I don't know what's gonna be crazier, the backstage or the front of the stage. It's gonna be a really fun tour. Lamb Of God, Testament, Behemoth… It's gonna be fun. Good people on that tour too."

On the possibility of him following in Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian's footsteps and releasing a book of his own:

Frank: "It's funny because since Scott's book, people have approached me — publishers and stuff. And it's kind of in the works. I haven't started writing it yet, but getting the deal and all that stuff — who to go with and all that stuff. And look, I'm not this famous guy or anything. I just have a lot of fun stories, I've been in this band for 35 years; there's a lot of craziness that went on. Aside from being a die-hard KISS fan and meeting those guys when I was younger, and that experience about just being a fan. I come from that point of view."

On January 22nd, Slayer announced that the band will do one final world tour to say goodbye and thank the fans for more than three decades of great times, and then move on. With support from Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Behemoth and Testament, Slayer's North American Leg One dates start on May 10th in San Diego, CA. Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Napalm Death will support Slayer on Leg Two. All announced dates are below.

