ANTHRAX Bassist FRANK BELLO - “METALLICA Is The Biggest Band In The World For A Reason... Because They Rule”

Anthrax bassist Frank Bello spoke with Greg Prato for Long Island Pulse about the group’s career, and what to expect when the Killthrax Tour rolls into the Paramount in Huntington, NY on Cinco de Mayo (May 5th).

In the excerpt below, Bello comments on how last September was five years since the Big 4 (Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax) played Yankee Stadium.

“No. 1, being a Yankee fan growing up 10 minutes from the stadium in the Bronx, it was the ultimate show ever for me. We’re very, very fortunate to even have this. Metallica is the biggest band in the world for a reason - because they rule. They were great enough to invite us on this journey with them to celebrate this thing called thrash metal, and these four bands coming up together through the ranks. I have to tip my hat to Metallica. That’s why they continue to be a great band and they don’t forget where they came from. I’m the first one to say it - I think all of us feel the same way - we would love nothing more than to do more Big 4 shows, because there are more Big 4 shows that people want to see. Believe me, I’d be first in line, because it was such a great experience… I think all the bands collectively would like to see that happen again.”

Remaining dates for KillThrax, the Anthrax/Killswitch Engage co-headline tour, are listed below.

Tour dates:

April

28 - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO *#

29 - Sokol Auditorium - Omaha, NE **#

30 - Midland Theatre - Kansas City, MO *#

May

1 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO **#

3 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON **#

5 - Paramount Theatre - Huntington, NY **#

6 - Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, NY *#

7 - House of Blues - Boston, MA *#

* - KsE closes

** - Anthrax closes

& - featuring Jasta

# - featuring Code Orange

(Photo - Leon Neal)