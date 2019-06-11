ANTHRAX Bassist FRANK BELLO Talks Working On New Album - "We Have The Skeletons Of Songs; We Like To Take Our Time" (Video)

Anthrax performed at the Rock Hard Festival 2019 at Amphitheater Gelsenkirchen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on June 9th. Bassist Frank Bellow spoke with the WDR network's Rockpalast while there about the band's plans for their next studio album. Check out the viefo interview here.

Bello: "We're in the process (of putting the album together). We have the skeletons of songs, and we keep building like a cake. And it works that way... it's always worked that way. We like to take our time and make sure it's the right song and the right record. It's important. We write songs for a little while, we go on tour, and we live with the songs and let it talk to us, what it needs and making sure the songs are right."

Pro-shot video of Anthrax's entire Rock Hard Festival 2019 set, also courtesy of Rockpalast, can be viewed below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Caught in a Mosh"

"Got the Time"

"Madhouse"

"Be All, End All"

"Evil Twin"

"I Am the Law"

"Medusa"

"Now It´s Dark"

"N.F.L"

"In The End"

"A.I.R."

"Antisocial"

"Indians"