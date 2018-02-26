ANTHRAX Cancels European Dates Due To Scheduling Conflicts

Anthrax, who were schedule to perform at the In Flames-curated Borgholm Brinner festival, taking place July 27th - 28th in Sweden, will no longer appear on the bill, according to the festival's official Facebook page.

Apparently Anthrax "must cancel its upcoming tour" due to scheduling conflicts. A message from the band follows:

"Unfortunately, Anthrax announces it has to cancel its upcoming European tour due to scheduling conflicts. The band members sincerely apologize to all of their fans and hope to see them very soon.” Anthrax, along with Lamb Of God, Behemoth and Testament, will support Slayer on the first leg, North America, of its final world tour.

Tour dates:

May

10 - Valley View Casino Center - San Diego, CA

11 - FivePoint Amphitheatre - Irvine, CA

13 - Papa Murphy's Park at Cal Expo - Sacramento, CA

16 - PNE forum - Vancouver, BC

17 - South Okanagan Events Centre - Penticton, BC

19 - Big Four - Calgary, AL

20 - Shaw Centre - Edmonton, AB

22 - Bell MTS Place - Winnipeg, MB

24 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN

25 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

27 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill - Detroit, MI

29 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON

30 - Place Bell - Montreal, PQ

June

1 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT

2 - PNC Banks Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

4 - Santander Arena - Reading, PA

6 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

7 - Blossom Music Center - Cleveland, OH

9 - KeyBank Pavilion - Pittsburgh, PA

10 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA

12 - VUHL Amphitheatre - Virginia Beach, VA

14 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

15 - Orlando Amphitheatre - Orlando, FL

17 - Smart Financial Center - Houston, TX

19 - The Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX

20 - Austin 360 Amphitheatre - Austin, TX

Anthrax will release a live-in-concert DVD, Kings Among Scotland, on April 27th via Megaforce. The band's 1987 classic, "Caught In A Mosh", can be seen below.

The two-hour Kings Among Scotland was filmed on February 15th, 2017 at the band's sold-out concert at Barrowland Ballroom, the historic venue in Glasgow. The disc incorporates the band's entire live show, and includes gems like "Madhouse," "I Am the Law," "Breathing Lightning" and "Indians." The disc also features interviews, behind-the-scenes footage and other B-roll shot on the band's tour bus, backstage, in hotels and elsewhere, plus a "gear rundown" from each of the band members.

Kings Among Scotland was produced, directed, filmed and edited for Film24Productions by Paul M. Green (Opeth, The Damned, The Levellers), with the sound mixed by Anthrax studio producer Jay Ruston. Kings Among Scotland can be pre-ordered now by going to anthrax.com.

(Photo - Andy Buchanan)