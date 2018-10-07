ANTHRAX - Cassette Version Of For All Kings To Be Released For Cassette Store Day

According to Audio Ink Radio, Anthrax will release a cassette version of their latest album, For All Kings from 2016, in conjunction with Cassette Store Day on October 13th via Translation Loss Records. More details will be revealed soon.

The Moshpit Backstage out of Australia recently caught up with Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian to discuss his spoken word shows, the band's plans for a new studio album, and the world of metal after Slayer retires. Check out the interview below.