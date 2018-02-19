ANTHRAX, DANKO JONES And GRAVEYARD Confirmed For First Edition Of IN FLAMES' Borgholm Brinner Festival

BraveWords has received the following update:

"This summer it's finally time for the first edition of In Flames' own Borgholm Brinner, July 27-28th. In addition to the Swedish Metalgiganterna, we can now proudly present three new bands to one of summer's highlights: Anthrax, Danko Jones, and Graveyard! Tickets for the festival are released February 26th at 09:00 pm CET via LiveNation. Advance sales start om February 23rd for Tele2 and Samsung."

For event details check out the Borgholm Brinner Facebook page here.

Borgholm Brinner will be held at the infamous Borgholm Castle of Eastern Sweden's island of Öland. On each evening, In Flames will perform an exclusive headline set after a lineup of around five bands - soon to be announced. The dates to remember are Friday, July 27th and Saturday, July 28th.

“Borgholm Brinner” allows fans to be part of a milestone in the band's history - an exclusive weekend filled with the best food and drinks (including Anders Fridén and Björn Gelotte’s beer brand, Frequency Beer Works and an exclusive batch of In Flames Gin), fantastic bands and a few more surprises in an intimate setting.

Singer Anders Fridén states: "I think every band dreams of being able to do this one day - at least for us it’s always been in the back of our minds and right now feels like the best time to do it. Whether or not it’s putting on your own festival, it’s an indescribable feeling to have created a community from your music, and even crazier to have the ability bring that community together in a physical place - playing and enjoying music together, drinking together etc. And in a castle of all places. That’s another thing. It wouldn’t be an In Flames festival if it were just happening on a plot of dirt. It’s got to be special so our fans can have the ultimate experience, so we can pay them back for being so great to us for 20 years with an awesome weekend they’ll never forget. We’ve also hand picked the best bands for everyone to enjoy and although we can’t say who’s playing yet, we can promise there will be no disappointments."

In Flames recently released a digital EP, Down, Wicked & No Good, featuring cover versions of Depeche Mode's "It's No Good", Alice In Chains' "Down In A Hole", Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game", and a live version of Nine Inch Nails' "Hurt". Due to high demand from the Jesterheads, the songs will now be released as a 10'' mini-LP on March 16th, 2018, available in clear, blue-black splatter and light blue. You can now pre-order the vinyl editions here.