ANTHRAX - Drum Cam Footage From Kansas City Show Featuring JON DETTE Posted

May 13, 2017, 27 minutes ago

The footage below features Jon Dette (ex-Slayer) sitting in for Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante on April 30th at the Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland in Kansas City, MI performing the song "Fight 'Em Till You Can't".

Benante is forced to miss select shows with Anthrax due to his ongoing battle with carpal tunnel syndrome.

Fan-filmed video of Anthrax performing "Evil Twin" and "March Of The SOD" at The Fillmore in San Francisco, California on April 23rd can be enjoyed below.

