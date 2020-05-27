ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE And Former Vocalist JOHN BUSH Perform Lockdown Version Of "Packaged Rebellion"

May 27, 2020, 2 hours ago

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has uploaded a new video to his YouTube channel with the following message:

"An intimate version from the Sound Of White Noise album with my friend - Happy Anniversary. If you like the song , please just enjoy it for what it is and nothing else."

The clip features Benante and former Anthrax singer John Bush - who was with the band from 1992 to 2005 - performing a lockdown version of "Packaged Rebellion".



