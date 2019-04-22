ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE And Vocalist JOHN BUSH Reunite At METAL ALLEGIANCE Show In San Francisco; Fan-Filmed Video Of "Room For One More" Posted

Metal Allegiance recently headed up the west coast to perform at four special shows to celebrate their 5 year anniversary as band. The final date took place in San Francisco on April 20th and featured the reunion of former Anthrax frontman John Bush and drummer Charlie Benante. They performed "Room For One More" from the Sound Of White Noise album, released in 1993. Check out fan-filmed video below.

John Bush fronted Anthrax from 1992 - 2005, returning briefly in 2009 and 2010 for a handful of shows before Joey Belladonna returned to the fold permanently.