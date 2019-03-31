ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE Autographed Card Set Available; Audio Track Download Link Included

Anthrax fans can now purchase an autographed Charlie Benante card set via Fantasm Media here. An audio download of "Beach Bongo Fury" come with each purchase. Click the link for details.

Benante recently uploaded the video footage below, performing Slayer's "At Dawn They Sleep" with Slayer during soundcheck for the Slayer/Anthrax show on March 15th in Auckland, New Zealand.

Says Charlie: "This made my day! Playing “ at dawn they sleep” with @slayerbandofficial thanks again @paulbostaphofficial @anthrax @paistecymbals #hellawaits"









Dates for Leg Five: North America of Slayer's Final World Tour are listed below. The complete itinerary can be found here.

May (with Lamb Of God, Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse)

2 - Ak-Chin Amphitheatre - Phoenix, AZ<

3 - Isleta Amphitheatre - Albuquerque, NM<

5 - UTEP/Don Haskins Center - El Paso, TX

7 - Bert Ogden Arena - Edinburg, TX

8 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Dallas, TX

10 - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL

11 - Coral Sky Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, Florida

13 - Big Sandy Superstore Arena - Huntington, WV

14 - Merriweasther Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

16 - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center - Noblesville, IN

17 - Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre - Bonner Springs, KS

19 - DTE Energy Music Center - Clarkston, MI

20 - Covel Centre - Youngstown, OH

22 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON

24 - BB&T Pavilion - Camden, NJ

25 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA