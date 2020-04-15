ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE Brews Quarantine Coffee Dressed As Ferris Bueller; Video

Anthrax drumming legend Charlie Benante checked in with Loudwire from quarantine to make the perfect cup of cold brew. Dressed like Ferris Bueller, Benante takes us through the creative coffee process with his own batch of beans.

“I know I’m staying home and I hope all of you guys are staying home too,” Benante begins. “The only problem with that is we can’t go out and get our morning coffee, afternoon coffee, evening coffee… so I’m going to show you how to make a really good batch of cold brew with this little recipe.”

Watch the video below, and get Charlie's recipe at Loudwire.