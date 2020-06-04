ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE Covers KISS's "Mr. Speed" With JOHN 5, PJ FARLEY, JOE McGINNESS; Video

June 4, 2020, 19 minutes ago

Anthrax drummer, Charlie Benante, has uploaded the new video below, covering the KISS song "Mr. Speed" with help from John 5, Trixter bassist PJ Farley, and Kuarantine guitarist Joe McGinness.

Says Benante: "This has always been a favorite from the great Rock And Roll Over album. According to Paul: 'It was written about having all the lines and know-how to pick up a woman quickly!' Here is a fun version of a KLASSIK song! Thanks to John 5, PJ and Joe."



