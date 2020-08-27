ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE, DEATH ANGEL Vocalist MARK OSEGUEDA, BPMD Bassist MARK MENGHI Perform MOTHER LOVE BONE's "Chloe Dancer / Crown Of Thorns"; Video

August 27, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal charlie benante mark osegueda mark menghi mother love bone

Anthrax drummer, Charlie Benante, has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"What if? I always ask that when I listen to Mother Love Bone, would Andrew Wood have sung “Release" or "Why go"? Would that TEN album have been the next MLB album? I remember sitting in Lonn Friend’s office when he got the call that Andrew Wood had died. I couldn’t believe it, WTF?? I thought that band was going to have a long career... well some of them did. What A great album; to this day it's one of my favorites.

"The 'Chloe Dancer/Crown Of Thorns song is a stand out, it's so perfect. A few years ago I did a version of 'Chloe Dancer' with Mark Osegueda and Mark Menghi at a Metal Allegiance show. I think they both capture the feel and emotion on this song. I always thought I never really finished or felt fulfilled and I wanted to do a better cover of it.

"Since I've been doing these jams this song has always been on my mind. I get goosebumps when I play it, it's weird and emotional. I hope you dig it!"



