ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE, DEATH ANGEL Vocalist MARK OSEGUEDA, BPMD Bassist MARK MENGHI Perform MOTHER LOVE BONE's "Chloe Dancer / Crown Of Thorns"; Video

Anthrax drummer, Charlie Benante, has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"What if? I always ask that when I listen to Mother Love Bone, would Andrew Wood have sung “Release" or "Why go"? Would that TEN album have been the next MLB album? I remember sitting in Lonn Friend’s office when he got the call that Andrew Wood had died. I couldn’t believe it, WTF?? I thought that band was going to have a long career... well some of them did. What A great album; to this day it's one of my favorites.

"The 'Chloe Dancer/Crown Of Thorns song is a stand out, it's so perfect. A few years ago I did a version of 'Chloe Dancer' with Mark Osegueda and Mark Menghi at a Metal Allegiance show. I think they both capture the feel and emotion on this song. I always thought I never really finished or felt fulfilled and I wanted to do a better cover of it.

"Since I've been doing these jams this song has always been on my mind. I get goosebumps when I play it, it's weird and emotional. I hope you dig it!"