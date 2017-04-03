ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE Demos New Paiste Colorsound Cymbals; Video

In the short video below, Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante shows off his new Paiste Colorsound cymbals

KillThrax, the Anthrax/Killswitch Engage co-headline tour, is now underway. Tour dates are listed below.

Tour dates:



April

3 - The Fillmore - ilver Springs, MD &

4 - The Dome - Wallingford, CT *&

5 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA *&

7 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI *&

8 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI ** &

9 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA *&

11 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC **#

12 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA **#

13 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL *#

15 - Texas Independence Festival - Austin, TX **#

16 - Boggus Ford Events Center - Pharr, TX **#

17 - House of Blues - Houston, TX *#

18 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX **#

20 - The Marquee - Phoenix, AZ *#

22 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA **#

23 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA **#

25 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA *#

26 - Roseland Theatre - Portland, OR **#

28 - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO *#

29 - Sokol Auditorium - Omaha, NE **#

30 - Midland Theatre - Kansas City, MO *#



May

1 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO **#

3 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON **#

5 - Paramount Theatre - Huntington, NY **#

6 - Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, NY *#

7 - House of Blues - Boston, MA *#



* - KsE closes

** - Anthrax closes

& - featuring Jasta

# - featuring Code Orange