ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE Demos New Paiste Colorsound Cymbals; Video
April 3, 2017, an hour ago
In the short video below, Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante shows off his new Paiste Colorsound cymbals
KillThrax, the Anthrax/Killswitch Engage co-headline tour, is now underway. Tour dates are listed below.
Tour dates:
April
3 - The Fillmore - ilver Springs, MD &
4 - The Dome - Wallingford, CT *&
5 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA *&
7 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI *&
8 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI ** &
9 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA *&
11 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC **#
12 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA **#
13 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL *#
15 - Texas Independence Festival - Austin, TX **#
16 - Boggus Ford Events Center - Pharr, TX **#
17 - House of Blues - Houston, TX *#
18 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX **#
20 - The Marquee - Phoenix, AZ *#
22 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA **#
23 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA **#
25 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA *#
26 - Roseland Theatre - Portland, OR **#
28 - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO *#
29 - Sokol Auditorium - Omaha, NE **#
30 - Midland Theatre - Kansas City, MO *#
May
1 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO **#
3 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON **#
5 - Paramount Theatre - Huntington, NY **#
6 - Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, NY *#
7 - House of Blues - Boston, MA *#
* - KsE closes
** - Anthrax closes
& - featuring Jasta
# - featuring Code Orange