ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE Enlists DARRYL "DMC" McDANIELS, ROB CAGGIANO, RA "CHILE" DIAZ For RUN DMC Jam; Video

Anthrax drummer, Charlie Benante, has released the video below, along with this message:

"I always wanted to do a medley of Run DMC songs, so back in March I decided to put an arrangement together and asked these amazing people to be a part of it. How can you do a Run DMC medley without the King Of Rock - Darryl McDaniels DMC. I have been a Run DMC fan from back when I first heard "It's Like That'/'Sucker MCs' they had my attention immediately! It's no secret that our 'I'm The Man' song was inspired by Run DMC and the Beastie Boys... that's how much we loved them.

"I asked Ra (Diaz) once again because he has the groove and creativity to adapt to any song. I love how he placed a familiar line at the end of the song that just fit so well. I asked Rob Caggiano (Volbeat) because I always loved his style. I love the way he attacks his guitar and plays the tastiest shit. He throws this great black metal riff in here that raises the tune to another level. We all came together to create this piece of music that makes US move.

"I hope it makes YOU move! Maybe it inspires you to make music, play your instrument, write lyrics..."

Proceeds of this track go to MusicUnites.org. Download this track here.