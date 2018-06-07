ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE Guests On Iron City Rocks Podcast, Talks SLAYER Farewell Tour
June 7, 2018, 18 minutes ago
In Episode 378 of the Iron City Rocks Podcast, Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante returns. He talks about the band's current tour supporting Slayer’s farewell tour, offers his thoughts on future Big 4 shows, the time and effort that goes into the artwork that Anthrax uses, coming up with new material and much more.
Check out the podcast here.
On January 23rd, Slayer announced that it would wrap up its 37 years together with one last tour around the globe. Dates for the European leg of the tour, with special guests Lamb Of God, Anthrax, and Obituary, are available below.
Tickets for the shows are available at slayer.net/tour, and a new video trailer can be found below.
Dates:
November
1 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
3 - London, England - Wembley Arena
5 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena
7 - Birmingham, England - BCA
9 - Manchester, England - Arena
10 - Newcastle, England - Metro Radio Arena
12 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Hydro SSE
14 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle
15 - Zwolle, Netherlands - IJsselhallen
17 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre
18 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
20 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622
23 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
24 - Freiburg, Germany - SICK-ARENA
26 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena
27 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
29 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
30 - Erfurt, Germany - Messehalle
December
2 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
6 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
8 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsingin Jäähalli