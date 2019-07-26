ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE - "I Hear Bands Coming Out With Music And I Don't Think They're Putting Much Emphasis On Longevity"

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante recently guested on Jose Magin's program Dudes Talking S#*t In A Truck. During the conversation, Benante comments on making music in today's world.

Benante: "I wanna make a statement musically, because I hear bands coming out with music and I don't think they're putting much emphasis on longevity anymore. I wanna make records so that our fans, six months to a year later, go, 'Wow! I just discovered this on that record.'"

Check out the video interview below.

ARTE Concert has uploaded professionally-filmed video of Anthrax's June 23 set at Hellfest 2019 in Clisson, France. Watch below.

Setlist:

"Caught In A Mosh" (with "Cowboys From Hell" intro)

"Got the Time" (Joe Jackson cover)

"Efilnikufesin (N.F.L.)"

"I Am the Law"

"Now It's Dark"

"In the End"

"Antisocial" (Trust cover)

"Indians" (with "Cowboys from Hell" outro)

Anthrax performs next on Sunday, July 28, at Heavy Montréal 2019 in Montréal, QC. Find the band's tour itinerary here.