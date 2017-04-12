ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE - “I Think The Country’s In A Very Weird State Right Now, And I Don’t Know What’s Gonna Happen”; Audio

Anthrax drummer, Charlie Benante, guests on the latest episode of syndicated radio show, Noize In The Attic - Where Your Past Comes Back To Haunt You, in which he discusses vinyl, comic books, lyrics and of course, KISS.

Speaking about lyrics, Charlie says: “The thing about being political, especially when you’re living in your country, and things affect you and things bother you, and things make you worry because you have kids and children who have to go on and probably deal with this when they’re older... You know, I think the country’s in a very weird state right now, and I don’t know what’s gonna happen."

Listen to the full episode below (interview starts at 17 minutes):

