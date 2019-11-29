ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE Joins PHIL ANSELMO To Perform PANTERA Classics In Las Vegas; Video

In the new video below, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals perform Pantera’s "Strength Beyond Strength" and part of "Goddamn Electric", joined by Charlie Benante from Anthrax on drums (who was celebrating his 57th birthday), in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Arena.

In another video, Philip H Anselmo & the Illegals perform Pantera’s "I’m Broken" with Shawn Knight from Child Bite at the MGM Grand Arena on Slayer’s final campaign tour. Watch below:

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals will wrap up their US tour supporting Slayer on November 30 in Los Angeles, California.

Following the Slayer dates, the band will head to Mexico City in December for a special performance at Force Fest. In January, they will make their way to Japan for three special shows with labelmates King Parrot and Palm and have begun confirming European summer festival appearances including Metal Days, Rockstadt Extreme Fest, Brutal Assault, and Blood Stock.

Tour dates:

November (with Slayer, Primus, Ministry)

30 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

December

2 - Force Fest - Mexico City, MX

January (with King Parrot, Palm)

28 - Liquidroom - Tokyo, JP

29 - Club Quattro - Nagoya, JP

30 - Umeda Club Quattro - Osaka, JP

July

25 - Metal Days 2020 - Tolmin, Slovenia

30 - Rockstadt Extreme Fest - Rasnov, Romania

August

5 - Brutal Assault - Jaromer, Czech Republic

6 - Bloodstock - Derbyshire, UK