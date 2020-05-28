ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE On Releasing New Album - "The First Thing I Wanna See Come Out Is A Vaccine"

Guesting on the HardDrive DL Roundtable with Crobot's Brandon Yeagley and Chris Bishop, Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante revealed the band has new music in the works

Benante: "There's about six, seven songs, and it's really good. I don't think anybody's thinking anything is coming out until... the first thing I wanna see come out is a vaccine. Then we're gonna put a record out. The first show we have is next year in Japan - Knotfest in Japan - in the beginning of the year. Other than that, we're probably just gonna work on this record."

Benante has uploaded a new video to his YouTube channel with the following message:

"An intimate version from the Sound Of White Noise album with my friend - Happy Anniversary. If you like the song , please just enjoy it for what it is and nothing else."

The clip features Benante and former Anthrax singer John Bush - who was with the band from 1992 to 2005 - performing a lockdown version of "Packaged Rebellion".