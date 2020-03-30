ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE Pays Tribute To Late IRON MAIDEN Drummer CLIVE BURR In "YO! Watch The Beat" Ep. 5; Video

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has released Episode 5 of his YO! Watch The Beat video series.

"Clive Burr was one of my favorite drummers, his style, power and his fast single kick always made me take notice," says Charlie. "These 2 songs had that Clive "hook" to them. 'The Prisoner' and 'Gangland' are 2 examples of drum intros that set the tone for the song. The first 3 Iron Maiden albums are so heavy and I think Clive has a lot to do with that. I 💜 Clive Burr."

