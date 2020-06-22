ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE Performs MASSIVE ATTACK's "Teardrop" With CARLA HARVEY, RA "CHILE" DIAZ; Video

Anthrax drummer, Charlie Benante, has released the video below performing Massive Attack's "Teardrop" with the help of Butcher Babies' Carla Harvey and Suicidal Tendencies' Ra "Chile" Diaz.

Says Charlie: "I was on tour in the UK/Europe when I got Mezzanine by Massive Attack. I think it was 97/98 and I remember laying in my bunk and being absorbed by the music I was hearing. This was different than the Protection record; It was darker and the layered instruments created a dense listening experience... this album comes eerily close to giving me an out of body experience.

"There aren't a lot of albums that can put me into a deep trance and keep me there for a long time, but this album does that amazingly well. The tracks really take their time to develop, and that mostly results in stunning instrumentals. 'Teardrop' was one of those songs that I wish I'd wrote, to this day it still gives me goosebumps.

"I always wanted to do a "remix" or "my version". I had the chance during this quarantine/stay at home situation to make that happen. I asked RA and Carla to help make it happen. The video is not like the normal quarantine videos, I wanted it to be dark and artsy farsty (like an MTV vid). Carla Knocks it out of the park, she brought that vibe to the song and showed a different level I knew she had. Ra is On Point with the Rumble and groove, He always makes it look so easy."