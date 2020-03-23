ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE Performs Tracks From JUDAS PRIEST, LED ZEPPELIN, THE KNACK, THE EAGLES In "YO! Watch The Beat" Video Series

"I’m bored and decided to create this YO! Watch The Beat series," states Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante. "This is a pop KlassiK 'My Sharona'. Drummers (occasionally) forget about the flam on the toms, it has to be in there!! I always admired Bruce Gary, I thought he was such a powerful drummer, he is missed as is Doug Fieger... love The Knack."

"Another in the YO! Watch The Beat series. There is a funk to the 'Living After Midnight' beat, emphasis on tha One... it’s one of their signature tunes and I believe the intro sets the mood for this classic song #daveholland had such a great feel for these Judas Priest songs, very underrated #britishsteel is a masterpiece in Hard Rock Heavy Metal music. Let me list the other Priest drummers right now before any smart asses complain - Les Binks, Scott Travis, John Hinch,Simon Phillips, Alan Moore all added the amazing back beats to these metal gods and of course some are legendary as well."

"YO! Watch The Beat - this beat is from the album The Long Run by The Eagles. This is such a heavy beat, anytime it would come on I’d stop what I was doing and air drum to it thanks Don Henley - Joe Walsh and Don Felder both play talkbox on this one. As far as I know, it's the only double-talkbox solo in existence. That's Felder and Walsh on talkbox at the end singing "Butt out...butt out...." year’s later the Beastie Boys sampled it for the song high plains drifter which makes this beat have a totally different feel - go put on 'Those Shoes' from The Long Run album and then 'High Plains Drifter from Pauls Boutique - 2 great songs from one great beat."

"I've always Loved John Bonham and Bernard Purdie! Both had a distinctive style and confidence in their playing. The beat in Led Zeppelin's 'Fool In The Rain' always reminded me of Steely Dan's 'Home At Last', with its signature "Purdie Shuffle" like groove. In this video, I attempt to show you what I mean by playing along to the track and then doing my own isolated version. I'm using my Roland TD-50 again. One of my favorite things about the TD-50 Is the ability to sample sounds and import them into the unit. I think it adds to the whole vibe of the video. Thank you for watching."