ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE Releases "YO! Watch The Beat" Ep. 7: Drummer Imagination And Going For It; Video
April 3, 2020, an hour ago
Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has released Episode 7 of his YO! Watch The Beat video series.
"Sometimes it’s fun to just play in the moment, just put out whatever comes to mind," says Charlie. "I think being a musician is all about imagination, discipline, inspiration and making mistakes. Have fun today with your instrument and just go for it!"
