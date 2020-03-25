ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE's "YO! Watch The Beat" Video Series Goes "6-String"; Two Segments Streaming

"YO! Watch The Beat has gone 6-string right now," states Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante. "I know we are all staying indoors and this U2 song came to mind. This is probably one of my favorite songs by them besides 'Bad' (that’s coming). I broke out my old fender Elite strat and dialled in The Edge the best I can on my Headrush Gigboard."

Introducing another segment, Charlie states: "YO! Watch The Beat (6-string series) - this song was from our Sound Of White Noise album, it’s always been a personal favorite of mine and John Tempesta... he inspired me to revisit it. I remember back when it was written and being so proud, it was different for us. There are times when songs just come out of you and you don’t know where they came from, but you hope they keep coming! I put this song in the same category as 'Stand Of Fall', 'Safe Home', 'Catharsis', 'In The End', 'Breathing Lightning' and 'Blood Eagle Wings'. I love the intro, it sets the vibe of the tune. I think my G is out?"

Previously released YO! Watch The Beat segments can be seen below: