ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE Talks KISS On Three Sides Of The Coin Podcast - "Everything Was KISS, All My Money Went To That.. Just Take It All"; Video

March 20, 2018, 2 hours ago

news hard rock heavy metal kiss charlie benante anthrax

ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE Talks KISS On Three Sides Of The Coin Podcast - "Everything Was KISS, All My Money Went To That.. Just Take It All"; Video

Episode #274 of the Three Sides Of The Coin podcast is available for streaming below.

"Charlie Benante from Anthrax returns this week. We start off discussing KISS Alive!, but the conversation goes in so many directions related to KISS and the music business, including the state of rock and metal music in the US and Europe."

(Photo: Francis Ruiz)

Featured Audio

AT THE GATES - "To Drink From The Night Itself" (Century Media)

AT THE GATES - "To Drink From The Night Itself" (Century Media)

Featured Video

SHADYGROVE - "Scarlet Wood"

SHADYGROVE - "Scarlet Wood"

Latest Reviews