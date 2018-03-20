ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE Talks KISS On Three Sides Of The Coin Podcast - "Everything Was KISS, All My Money Went To That.. Just Take It All"; Video
March 20, 2018, 2 hours ago
Episode #274 of the Three Sides Of The Coin podcast is available for streaming below.
"Charlie Benante from Anthrax returns this week. We start off discussing KISS Alive!, but the conversation goes in so many directions related to KISS and the music business, including the state of rock and metal music in the US and Europe."
(Photo: Francis Ruiz)