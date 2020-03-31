ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE Teams Up With SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Bassist RA "CHILE" DIAZ For Virtual Monster Mash-Up; Video

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has released another episode of his YO! Watch The Beat video series.

"Virtual Monster Mash-Up with Ra Diaz and myself," says Charlie. "We just improv'd and grooved . How about those @monsterenergy matching hoodies, huh? Drums and bass always sticking together and ready to #CrushQuarantine." ✊🏼

Previously released YO! Watch The Beat segments can be seen below:

YO! Watch The Beat - 6-String: