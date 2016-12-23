ANTHRAX - For All Kings Tour Edition Due In February; Japanese Bonus Track And Extra Disc Of Demos Included

Anthrax will release a limited tour edition of their For All Kings album on February 17th. The set will include the track “Vice Of The People” (previously only available in Japan), as well as a bonus disc of demos.

Drummer Charlie Benante states: “We’ve included some of the demos from For All Kings in this package. We wanted to show the evolution of the songs. The idea of a song can start from a guitar riff or a thought in your head. It then takes shape and goes from my music to Scott’s lyrics to Frank and Joey’s ideas and melodies to Jon’s lead guitar. This is our way of making Anthrax music – ENJOY!”

For All Kings Tour Edition tracklisting:

CD1: For All Kings

“You Gotta Believe”

“A Monster At The End”

“For All Kings”

“Breathing Lightning”

“Suzerain”

“Evil Twin”

“Blood Eagle Wings”

“Defend/Avenge”

“All Of Them Thieves”

“This Battle Chose Us”

“Zero Tolerance”

“Vice Of The People” (bonus track)

CD2: Demos

“Breathing Lightning”

“A Monster At The End”

“This Battle Chose Us”

“Soror Irrumator”

“Vice Of The People”

“Suzerain”, an intense and politically-charged track from For All Kings, is lyricist Scott Ian's musings about a leader who would be so powerful that all nations, all people, would come under his benevolent authority, and in return, he would bring peace, happiness and prosperity to all of Earth.

"Mankind keep making the same mistakes over and over," said Ian. "You'd think that after thousands of years of religious, economic and ideologic wars, we'd have figured out how to live with each other, but we haven't. That's what drew me to the idea for “Suzerain”.”

The "Suzerain" video incorporates the game of chess along with images of battles fought by ancient empires to illustrate imperial power. You can check out Anthrax's new lyric video below.

"Suzerain" lyrics:

It's everything, what's wrong with it?

It's everything, what's wrong with us?

Null, rictus grin, beyond death

And it's after

Me, so insane, suzerain

And he's calling

Nothing is over, nothing is over, nothing is over, nothing is over

Come see, with me as everything turns

Nothing is over, nothing is over, nothing is solved it only starts over

You'll see with me as everything burns

What comes after

What comes after me

A history, of love and pain

In this story it's all the same

Void, rictus grin, stand in sin

Rule the rulers

Blood, on the plains, suzerain

And he's screaming

Nothing is over, nothing is over, nothing is over, nothing is over

Come see with me as everything turns

Nothing is over, nothing is over, nothing is solved it only starts over

You'll see with me as everything burns

Nothing is over, nothing is over, nothing is over, nothing is over

I'll be set free, free from this memory

What comes after

What comes after me

NOTHING IS OVER, nothing is over

You'll see with me as everything burns

Nothing is over, nothing is over, nothing is over, nothing is over

I'll be set free, free from this memory

What comes after, what comes after me

Anthrax will hit the road in 2017 first with an appearance at the 70,000 Tons of Metal cruise, and then will lauch their Among The Kings Tour, starting with a 26-date UK/European tour, and segueing into the band's North American co-headline tour with Killswitch Engage, Killthrax.