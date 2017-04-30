ANTHRAX Frontman JOEY BELLADONNA - "I Wouldn't Be Back In This Band If I Was Resentful"

Anthrax frontman Joey Belladonna is featured in a new career-spanning interview with Capital Chaos TV discussing a host of different subjects, including his initial departure from Anthrax. An excerpt is available below.

On leaving Anthrax and launching Belladonna

Joey: "It was like being in a band like I was when I first started Anthrax, you know...you just pick up the pieces, you put the bands together, you put the time together to do what you need to do and you venture out and do your best to try to see if you can make something happen. It was a little different after coming out of Anthrax, going back into a different situation. It wasn’t very easy, it’s never easy...it’s not even easy now... At times there are always moments that are just beyond control or just kinda have to do it. I had fun doing it, I never wanted to leave, I was just, I think, they just wanted to move on to some other style or some crap. Nobody will ever know."

On whether he feels resentment for being kicked out of Anthrax

Joey: "I don’t think I’m happy about any of it, no, because you do everything to be in the band and somehow there’s some differences that people have that they wanna throw at you that you can’t do anything about because they just feel better about doing what they wanna do and that’s it – and you’re like, 'Wow'. I didn’t even get a chance, you know, so now that’s it. I wouldn’t be back in this band if I was really that kind of resentful. People probably think I’m crazy even come back."

Anthrax kicked off Killthrax, their co-headline tour with Killswitch Engage on Wednesday, March 29th at the Wellmont Theatre in Montclair, NJ. The full itinerary is below.

Tour dates:

May

1 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO **#

3 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON **#

5 - Paramount Theatre - Huntington, NY **#

6 - Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, NY *#

7 - House of Blues - Boston, MA *#

* - KsE closes

** - Anthrax closes

& - featuring Jasta

# - featuring Code Orange