ANTHRAX Frontman JOEY BELLADONNA Sings "The Star-Spangled Banner" At Chicago White Sox Game; Video Available

Anthrax frontman Joey Belladonna was in Chicago for the Riot Fest and stopped by Guaranteed Rate Field to sing the national anthem before the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals game on September 12th. Check out the video below.

Chief Big Way, Belladonna’s classic/hard rock covers band, have lined up a series of US shows leading up to the end of the year. The band's current live dates are listed below.

Chief Big Way's covers include songs from AC/DC, Alice In Chains, Anthrax, Bad Company, Black Sabbath, Bon Jovi, Boston, Bryan Adams, Cheap Trick, Collective Soul, Cream, Creed, Deep Purple, Dio, The Doors, Eagles, Eric Clapton, Foreigner, Free, Grand Funk, Iron Butterfly, James Gang, Jimi Hendrix, Joe Walsh, Journey, Judas Priest, Led Zeppelin, Lit, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ozzy Osbourne, Pink Floyd, Queen, Rolling Stones, Rush, Shinedown, Steppenwolf, The Who, Tommy Tutone, Triumph, Van Halen, and ZZ Top.

September

28 - Octoberfest - Weedsport, NY

December

20 - The Gig at Turning Stone - Verona, NY

27 - The Wildcat - Camillus, NY

Chief Big Way lineup:

Joey Belladonna - Lead Vocals, Percussion

Dave Mickelson - Bass Guitar, Backing Vocals

Joe Precourt - Lead Guitar

John Goodwin - Keyboards