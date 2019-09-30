ANTHRAX Guitarist JON DONAIS Offers In-Depth Rig Tour; Video

In this new video from Sweetwater, Nick Bowcott meets up with Jon Donais from Anthrax for an in-depth tour of his guitar rig:

More Anthrax/Sweetwater videos follow:

Nick D'Virgilio joins Joey Belladonna for insights on their live performances from a singer's perspective:

Nick D'Virgilio joined drummer Charlie Banante for an inside look at his drum rig:

Nick Bowcott joined Scott Ian for an in-depth tour of his travel rig:

Anthrax performs next on October 4 at Rock In Rio 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Find the band's tour itinerary here.