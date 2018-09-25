ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN Explains Title Of "One Inch Punch" Art Collection; Video

On October 11th, Anthrax legend Scott Ian will unveil an art collection made from guitar performance. In this short video, Scott talks about naming his debut collection of artwork "One Inch Punch", and what the term means to him.

Working with Los Angeles art team SceneFour, Ian's work on the fretboard resulted in the visuals seen within the collection.

Check out another video below, and get details and pre-release access when you sign up at scottianart.com/.

Scott Ian's One Man Riot spoken word tour is in Australia for a string of dates this month and next.

VIP upgrades are available at scott-ian.com.

Says Scott: “One Man Riot is what I call my talking show because the pretension of saying I am doing a ‘Spoken Word’ show is too much to bear. This isn’t a poetry reading. This isn’t an evening of sensitive discourse. It’s an evening of ridiculous truth.”

Remaining dates:

September

26 - Goldfields Theatre - Melbourne, VIC, Australia

29 - Metro Theatre - Sydney, NSW, Australia

October

1 - The Tivoli - Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia