ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN Featured In New Backstage Pass Episode From Jackson Guitars; Video

During Anthrax's trek across the globe in support of For All Kings, Jackson Guitars caught up with Scott Ian backstage for a close look at his touring guitars.

“The Anthrax axeman has quite a few "toys" out on the road with him and in this clip, he runs through the history and features of each one including "the best-sounding guitar" he's every owned.”

More on Scott Ian’s Jackson signature models at this location.