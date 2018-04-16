ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN Gets The Action Figure Treatment; Includes Walking Dead Zombie Head Accessory

An 8" action figure of Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian is coming this fall from NECA (National Entertainment Collectibles Association).

Says Scott: "Scott Ian 8" action figure with three heads! Created By Toy Masters #necatoys. Pre-order now and receive my signature on the box! Includes my infamous ‘Walking Dead’ appearance Walker head! Paying close attention to detail recreating my tattoos and overall look, the wizards at NECA - N.E.C.A nailed it. This awesome fully poseable action figure comes with an extremely accurate tiny version of my signature Jackson Guitars King V."

Pre-order yours now at this location to have the box autographed by Scott himself.