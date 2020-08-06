ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN Guests On Live From Nerdville With JOE BONAMASSA, Looks Back On How AC/DC Influenced His Playing (Video)

The clip below features guitarist Joe Bonamassa interviewing Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian for Bonamassa's ongoing YouTube series, Live From Nerdville. One of the many topics discussed is how AC/DC influenced Ian's drive to learning how to play guitar.

Scott Ian: "When I was 13 or 14 years old, I had discovered AC/DC, and I would sit in my tiny little bedroom in my mom's apartment. I had a turntable and headphones, and I would learn the AC/DC songs. When it came to the solo I would try to learn it - I would slow the record down to 16 rpm and try to learn it like that. I'd be spending so much time trying to learn the solo that I realized I could learn the whole album in the time it's gonna take me to learn one of Angus' solos. That's kind of what put me on the path to 'Somebody else can be Angus, I'll be Malcolm.'"

In a recent SepulQuarta session, Sepultura welcomed Scott Ian to perform "Cut-Throat" during a "Roots" special of SepulQuatra. Check it out below.