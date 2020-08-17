ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN Guests On New Episode Of SYFY Wire’s Metal Crush Monday; Video

On this episode of SYFY Wire’s Metal Crush, Whitney Moore speaks with Scott Ian of Anthrax and actor Aaron Douglas of Battlestar Galactica.

Episode topics include SiriusXM, his family, Instajams, Mike Patton, new Anthrax music, Creature Feature, Chiller, Universal Classic Monsters, Marvel Comics, KISS, The Exorcist, Race With The Devil, horror movies, Stephen King, the Dark Tower Series, Carrie, The Shining, The Gunslinger, Anthrax being a part of the Dark Tower world, The Waste Lands, Roland Deschain of Gilead, Stan Lee, Judge Dread, Forbidden Planet NYC, Lobo, Batman, DC Comics, Sam Kieth, Battlestar Galactica, Katee Sackhoff, Caught In A Mosh, Amazon Prime’s the Power, Aftershock Comics, Freddy Krueger, Dokken, Iron Maiden, Rob Halford, Super7, Skillet’s comic book, Alice Cooper, Chris Wyse, Russell Marks, The Demon Destroyer boots, Gene Simmons, and much more.

The full uncut interview can be heard on the podcast, here. There will be some shorter additional clips on the SYFY channel tonight starting at 7:30 PM, ET/PT 6:30 PM, C.