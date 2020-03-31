ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN - "I Loved KISS Before I Ever Saw What They Looked Like" (Video)

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian is featured in a new interview with Ben Brodie for BenFillsIn.com, found below. He discusses a hot of topics, including how KISS influenced him as an artist.

Scott: "I was 11 when I first started listening to KISS. I loved the music. I loved KISS before I ever saw what they looked like. I heard 'Rock And Roll All Nite' on the radio and I loved that song. Then I saw what they looked like, and I liked them even more because I was a big comic book fan and a horror movie fan. KISS was everything I loved; it was rock n' roll, it was horror, it was comic books. It wasn't that they just influence me musically; they just influenced me with everything because they were doing everything that I loved and I wanted to be a part of that world."

