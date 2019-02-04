ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN - "I'm Kind Of A Japanomaniac"; Video

In the new video below, guitarist Scott Ian of Anthrax - who are set to perform at the first ever Download Festival in Japan, alongside Slayer, Arch Enemy, headliner Ozzy Osbourne and others - talks about coming up with the bands from the West Coast and the metal music scene in Japan.

Find out more about Download Japan 2019 here.

Anthrax are also confirmed for Rock In Rio 2019, which is scheduled for September 27th - 29th, and October 3rd - 6th, at Barra Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The festival takes place over two stages - World Stage and Sunset Stage.

Acts currently confirmed for the festival, with more to be announced, include:

World Stage:

September 29 - Bon Jovi

October 4 - Iron Maiden, Scorpions, Megadeth, Sepultura

October 5 - P!nk, Black Eyed Peas, Anitta

October 6 - Muse, Imagine Dragons, Nickelback, Os Paralamas Do Sucesso

Sunset Stage:

September 27 - Seal Invites Xenia

September 28 - Lulu Santos & Silva

September 29 - Jessie J

October 4 - Slayer, Anthrax, Torture Squad & Claustrofobia feat. Chuck Billy (Testament), Nervosa

October 5 - Charlie Puth

October 6 - King Crimson

Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 11th at 7 PM, BST/4 PM, ET/1 PM, PT. Complete festival details here.