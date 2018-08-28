ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN - "If It Wasn't For KISS I Wouldn't Be Here Doing What I Do"

Full Throttle Rock recently caught up with Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian to discuss the band's longevity and success, his spoken word tours, and hisa love for KISS. Following is an excerpt from the chat:

Q: You have a very strong and passionate love for all things KISS. Can you tell me about when your love affair with them began and what they have come to mean to you over the decades?



Scott: "I heard 'Rock And Roll All Nite' over the radio in 1975 and that was it. I didn’t know what they looked like or anything I just heard the song. But I loved the song and it wasn’t long after that that I saw them on television and then when I saw what they looked like that was it! I was already a big comic book fan for years and I already loved horror movies for years, so it all tied together. It was basically my heroin as an 11-year-old. It went straight to my brain, to whatever pleasure centre there was in my brain and shit lit up like a Christmas tree and that was it. Everything in my life changed and it was because of them that I wanted to in a band. It was because of KISS, it was everything to me. You know, over the years I’ve gotten to become friends with them and I email, I talk to Gene Simmons, like it blows my mind that he’s a dude that I can send an email to and he writes me back. It’s like being able to email Zeus or something, like for real. As a kid it would have seemed easier to be able to email a fictional God than it would be to actually get Gene Simmons to reply to you. They mean everything to me and they have treated me amazingly over the last 30 years and I can’t say enough about that band. If it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be here doing what I do."



Q: I know you’re also a massive Judas Priest fan. Have you had an opportunity to check out their newest album Firepower and if so, what have you made of it?



Scott: "Yeah I got it right when it came out. Yeah I think it’s great, I think it absolutely represents Judas Priest. I’m stoked that they are out on tour, you know, it’s fucking horrible what Glenn Tipton is having to go through right now. But the bottom line is they are still out there doing it and it seems to be bigger than ever for them right now. So I’m very happy for them."

Anthrax is will be out supporting Slayer on their farewell tour later this year. Dates are listed below.

November

1 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

3 - London, England - Wembley Arena

5 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena

7 - Birmingham, England - BCA

9 - Manchester, England - Arena

10 - Newcastle, England - Metro Radio Arena

12 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Hydro SSE

14 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle

15 - Zwolle, Netherlands - IJsselhallen

17 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

18 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

20 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

23 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

24 - Freiburg, Germany - Sick Arena

26 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

27 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

29 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

30 - Erfurt, Germany - Messehalle

December

2 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

6 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

8 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsingin Jäähalli