ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN - "In 1983, I Wouldn't Have Thought METALLICA Was Going To Be The Biggest Heavy Metal Band In The World"
September 24, 2018, an hour ago
The Moshpit Backstage out of Australia recently caught up with Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian to discuss his spoken word shows, the band's plans for a new studio album, and the world of metal after Slayer retires. Check out the interview below.
"Australia! I am on my way Down Under," exclaims Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian, who is taking his One Man Riot spoken word tour to Australia for a string of dates this month and next. VIP upgrades are available at scott-ian.com.
Says Scott: “One Man Riot is what I call my talking show because the pretension of saying I am doing a ‘Spoken Word’ show is too much to bear. This isn’t a poetry reading. This isn’t an evening of sensitive discourse. It’s an evening of ridiculous truth.”
Dates:
September
24 - Dunstan Playhouse - Adelaide, SA, Australia
26 - Goldfields Theatre - Melbourne, VIC, Australia
29 - Metro Theatre - Sydney, NSW, Australia
October
1 - The Tivoli - Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia