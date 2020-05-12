ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN Reveals Why Fans In Santiago Are "The Craziest Audience In The World"

Metal Hammer recently caught up with Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian to get his thoughts on life, the universe and everything in between.

Q: What’s the worst thing about being in a band?

Scott: "Alice Cooper once said, 'They don’t pay me to play, they pay me to travel.' To me, there is no worst thing because it’s all I’ve ever wanted to do. The travelling can be a pain in the ass but I can’t complain; the time I have away from my family affords me more time with them in the long run because I’m not working a 9-5 job."

Q: When was the last time you cried?

Scott: "Yesterday, while I was watching Avengers: Endgame. Endgame is the culmination of 10 years of Marvel movies and 49 years of my life as a comic book fan. I made a note of every time I got choked up in the movie so I could tell my wife afterwards – there were seven."

Q: What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen in an Anthrax crowd?

Scott: "Whenever we play in Santiago, Chile, the fans always sneak these big road flares into the venues and they start giant circle pits with huge flares. It’s fucking nuts. The fans tell us they’re very careful about it but come on, some people are definitely getting their hair burned. Apparently it’s normal for a metal show there and that’s why they’re the craziest audience in the world."

Photo courtesy of Anthrax