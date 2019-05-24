ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN Reviews Five Classic MOTÖRHEAD Albums; Video

In the new video below, lifelong Motörhead fan, Scott Ian from Anthrax, critiques five classic albums from the band's catalogue.

Last month, Scott Ian gave the Jackson Guitars team a quick look at his latest X Series Signature Scott Ian King V KVXT model, available in a slick new Candy Apple Red finish.

“It’s finally available to all of you out there and I’m very, very happy about that,” says Ian, who has often played both a custom and import version of the same colored guitar onstage. “Most importantly, it sounds correct and that’s really all I care about. Looking good is one thing, but if it sounded like crap then it wouldn’t matter. But this thing’s got it all. It looks great and it sounds great.”

Watch as Ian gives a rapid-fire rundown of some of its key specs, and to get his gear, head here.