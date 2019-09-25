ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN's 8 Year-Old Son Performs Live With FOO FIGHTERS In Front Of 40,000 People (Video)

On September 20th, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian's 8 year-old son, Revel Young Ian, joined the Foo Fighters on stage at the Bourbon & Beyond festival in Louisville, KY to perform 'Everlong'. Check out the fan-filmed footage and video posted by Revel's mother, Pearl Aday, below.

Scott Ian also posted footage on his Instagram page here with the following message:

"Proudest dad moment ever? How about when your son gets to join his favorite band on stage to play 'Everlong' in front of 40,000 people and NAILS IT! Thank you Dave, Taylor, Pat, Nate, Chris, Rami, Gus, Kerwin, Sean, Patrick, Simone and everyone else on the Foo crew for being the best!!!"