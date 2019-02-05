ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN Shows Off His Official Action Figure; Video

In the new video below, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian shows off his 8" action figure, available from NECA (National Entertainment Collectibles Association).

Scott previously stated: "Scott Ian 8" action figure with three heads! Created By Toy Masters #necatoys. Pre-order now and receive my signature on the box! Includes my infamous ‘Walking Dead’ appearance Walker head! Paying close attention to detail recreating my tattoos and overall look, the wizards at NECA - N.E.C.A nailed it. This awesome fully poseable action figure comes with an extremely accurate tiny version of my signature Jackson Guitars King V."

Order yours now at scottianstore.bigcartel.com.