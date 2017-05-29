ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN Talks Wanting To Work With LADY GAGA - "She's A Metalhead, And She Can Sing The Shit Out Of This Kind Of Music"

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian recently guested on Duke TV in Paris France. In the clip below he discusses the longevity of metal and the bands that are still going strong 30+ years into their career, the "mystique" of Anthrax, and revelas that the band would be up for working with Lady Gaga.

Ian: "We would certainly love to write a song together, or a whole album. Let us be your backing band. Let us be your backing band, Lady Gaga. We could make beautiful music together (laughs)."

Lady Gaga performed with Metallica at this year's Grammy Awards. The performance was marred by technical difficulties with James Hetfield's microphone, making it a far less impressive outing than it should have been. Check out the rehearsal footage below, which is how the MetalliGa collaboration on "Moth Into Flame" should have gone down during the official Grammy Awards show.